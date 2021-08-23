First Ascent Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 1.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 124,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

