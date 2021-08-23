First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,234. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

