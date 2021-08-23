Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $4,708,400.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.87. 2,883,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,432. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

