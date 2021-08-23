Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $57.83 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

