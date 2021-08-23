Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,056 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

