Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $45.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,959. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 111,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

