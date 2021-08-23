FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0719 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $42.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.