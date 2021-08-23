Focused Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $87,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,304. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

