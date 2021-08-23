Focused Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $122,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.90. 2,039,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

