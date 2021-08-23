Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

FL stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

