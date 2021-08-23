Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $43.38 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,942,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 515,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

