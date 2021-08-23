Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 307 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,144. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

