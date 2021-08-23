Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 698 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $327.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

