Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.45. 1,570,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,918. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.14 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.40. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

