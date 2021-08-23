Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.55. 140,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

