Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $53.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 61.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.