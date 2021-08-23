Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $66,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,947 shares of company stock worth $2,493,658 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $297.94 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

