Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.21. 167,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

