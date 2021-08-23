FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Athena Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.18 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

