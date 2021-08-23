Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 45,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,347,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,302,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

