FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.64.

NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

