Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.76.

GLPG stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $148.68. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

