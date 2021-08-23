Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Hits $15.23 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 83.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $619,898.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

