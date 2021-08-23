GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill Acquires 1,000 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GAN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 821,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

