Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,049. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $171.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

