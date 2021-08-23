GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 383,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

