Gems (GEM) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Gems has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $439,164.61 and $3,708.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

