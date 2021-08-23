GHOSTPRISM Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $26.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

