Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 2,502,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.