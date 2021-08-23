Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $296.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

