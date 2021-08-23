GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 1,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

