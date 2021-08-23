Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 10,920 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.