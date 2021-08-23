Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $310.91 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $310.91 million and $4.94 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $206.64 or 0.00411857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.