GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Tops $70.27 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. GNY has a market cap of $70.27 million and approximately $184,149.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00812382 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

