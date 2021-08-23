Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $89.36 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30.

