Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,467. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.