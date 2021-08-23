Good Works Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 211,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,154. Good Works Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWAC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,405,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,939,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

