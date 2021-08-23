Good Works Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the average daily volume of 281 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWAC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GWAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,154. Good Works Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

