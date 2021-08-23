GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,569. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

