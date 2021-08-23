Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $157,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. 21,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,435. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.