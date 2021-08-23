Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post sales of $651.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 75,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,738. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.