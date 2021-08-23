Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Reaches Market Cap of $570,177.30

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $570,177.30 and approximately $216.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,032,185,202,719 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

