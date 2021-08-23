GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

