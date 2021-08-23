GWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,056 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOAN. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.32 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

