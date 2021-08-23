GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,264 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

