GWM Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,748.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

AP opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

