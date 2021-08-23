GWM Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $72,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $59,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.22 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

