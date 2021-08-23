GWM Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

