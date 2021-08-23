GWM Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $9.87 on Monday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

