GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of GXO opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $82.26.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

